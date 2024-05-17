ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82296 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107554 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150395 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154414 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250634 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40781 views
March 1, 04:25 PM • 32795 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 65042 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 33300 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 59191 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250634 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226059 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212118 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237865 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224649 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82296 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 59191 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 65042 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113863 views
The Government approved the creation of a Coordination Council to manage the National Military Memorial Cemetery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15036 views

The government creates a Coordination Council to manage the National Military Memorial Cemetery, organize burials, commemorate fallen soldiers, and improve the cemetery's legal framework.

At today's government meeting, a Coordination Council was established to manage the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The council will cooperate with the executive branch to organize burials and perpetuate the memory of the dead, as well as work to improve the cemetery's regulatory framework. This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans, according to UNN.

The Coordination Council is a temporary advisory body of the Cabinet of Ministers for effective interaction between executive authorities, local self-government bodies, public associations and organizations

- explained Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Farhad Farhadov.

The members of the Coordination Council, in cooperation with the executive bodies, will organize events to commemorate the victims, as well as the processes of burial and reburial at the National Cemetery. They will coordinate the actions of the authorities and solve the current problems of the cemetery. They will also develop amendments to the legislation to improve the functioning of the cemetery.

The work of the Council will be organized by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs with the participation of the Minister as the chairman of the Coordination Council and other officials, including the director of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Recall

The architects of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Ukraine decidedthat the monument to the unknown defenders should look like a knight in armor, abandoning the more traditional image of an empty helmet.

National Military Memorial Cemetery: what the monuments will look like09.05.24, 14:31 • 16839 views

