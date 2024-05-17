The Government approved the creation of a Coordination Council to manage the National Military Memorial Cemetery

At today's government meeting, a Coordination Council was established to manage the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The council will cooperate with the executive branch to organize burials and perpetuate the memory of the dead, as well as work to improve the cemetery's regulatory framework. This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans, according to UNN.

The Coordination Council is a temporary advisory body of the Cabinet of Ministers for effective interaction between executive authorities, local self-government bodies, public associations and organizations - explained Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Farhad Farhadov.

The members of the Coordination Council, in cooperation with the executive bodies, will organize events to commemorate the victims, as well as the processes of burial and reburial at the National Cemetery. They will coordinate the actions of the authorities and solve the current problems of the cemetery. They will also develop amendments to the legislation to improve the functioning of the cemetery.

The work of the Council will be organized by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs with the participation of the Minister as the chairman of the Coordination Council and other officials, including the director of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Recall

The architects of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Ukraine decidedthat the monument to the unknown defenders should look like a knight in armor, abandoning the more traditional image of an empty helmet.

National Military Memorial Cemetery: what the monuments will look like