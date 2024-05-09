National Military Memorial Cemetery: what the monuments will look like

The National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC) has demonstrated standards for headstones, with information on monuments limited to the state emblem, a photograph, personal data, a religious symbol, and only the highest award of the defender at the time of burial. The color, material and technique of the inscriptions are unknown. This was stated by representatives of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine during a discussion of the design of monuments and structures for the Navy, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"We have to take into account the fact that the area of the tombstone itself has certain limitations, and we will not be able to place all the information we want to place, because the aesthetics must be preserved," comments Maxim Zubov, head of the memorial work department at NVMK.

So, there will be a picture on the tombstone:

State emblem;

A photo of the deceased defender (if available and upon request);

NAME;

Call sign;

Sign of the religion professed by the defender;

Years of life;

Award (in the form of an inscription).

"In the context of the award, a limited number of places are planned, and we cannot include all the awards. It is planned to indicate only the highest award at the time of burial or installation of the headstone. If the award was not previously mentioned, or the person did not have an award at the time, or the award was given after the installation of the tombstone, then the inscription will be added," Zubov says.

As for the back side of the headstone, there is no unambiguous option for engraving. It is proposed to indicate only the surname or full name of the units with honorary names.

Also, the material of the tombstone and the technique of its application have not yet been determined; it is supposed to be light granite, on which all the necessary inscriptions will be carved.

Recall

The National Military Memorial Cemetery has a capacity for 150,000 burials, including 100,000 traditional and 50,000 Columban burials, and only certain categories of people, such as Heroes of Ukraine, combatants and those who defended Ukraine's interests, can be buried in this cemetery.