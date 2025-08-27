The government approved a bill on the exchange of income information from digital platforms

$41.400.03
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 30388 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 27352 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 8828 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 26851 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 27502 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 33577 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 79292 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 77447 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109214 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 47985 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 45920 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 58548 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 28476 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 26781 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 916 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 1588 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 30388 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 79289 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 05:12 PM • 89594 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
George Soros
Binyamin Netanyahu
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Turkey
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 16385 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 27010 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 28708 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 59110 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 33528 views
Oil
Diia (service)
Facebook
COVID-19
SpaceX Starship

The government approved a bill on the exchange of income information from digital platforms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on the international exchange of income information from digital platforms. This will ensure transparency and the fulfillment of international obligations to the IMF.

The government approved a bill on the exchange of income information from digital platforms

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that amends the legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the implementation of international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document was developed to fulfill international obligations to the IMF and implement EU Council Directive 2021/514 (DAC7) and OECD model rules on reporting by digital platform operators.

The adoption of the law will provide prerequisites for Ukraine's accession to the global system of data exchange on income received through digital platforms, such as Bolt, Airbnb, Booking, Uber, Glovo, etc.

Information on the income of Ukrainian resident users will be sent to the State Tax Service both from platform operators and from foreign tax authorities.

According to the new rules, a preferential personal income tax rate of 5% is introduced for accountable sellers if:

  • a separate bank account has been opened for receipts from platforms and transactions have been carried out through it;
    • such persons are not self-employed, do not have hired employees;
      • annual income does not exceed 834 minimum wages (approximately 6.7 million hryvnias as of 01.01.2025);
        • there is no trade in excisable goods.

          For other cases, the standard rate of 18% will apply.

          The document provides for simplification for small sellers: provided that there are no more than three sales per year for a total amount of up to 2 thousand euros, the use of a current account is allowed. Income from the sale of goods up to 36,336 hryvnias per year remains untaxed.

          The Ministry of Finance notes that the new rules are aimed at developing the digital economy, improving tax culture, and ensuring international transparency in accordance with EU and OECD standards.

          Next, the draft law must be considered by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

          In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree27.08.25, 15:29 • 27375 views

          Olga Rozgon

          EconomyPolitics
          International Monetary Fund
          Verkhovna Rada
          European Union
          Ukraine