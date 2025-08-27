The government approved a bill on the exchange of income information from digital platforms

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that amends the legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the implementation of international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document was developed to fulfill international obligations to the IMF and implement EU Council Directive 2021/514 (DAC7) and OECD model rules on reporting by digital platform operators.

The adoption of the law will provide prerequisites for Ukraine's accession to the global system of data exchange on income received through digital platforms, such as Bolt, Airbnb, Booking, Uber, Glovo, etc.

Information on the income of Ukrainian resident users will be sent to the State Tax Service both from platform operators and from foreign tax authorities.

According to the new rules, a preferential personal income tax rate of 5% is introduced for accountable sellers if:

a separate bank account has been opened for receipts from platforms and transactions have been carried out through it;

such persons are not self-employed, do not have hired employees;

annual income does not exceed 834 minimum wages (approximately 6.7 million hryvnias as of 01.01.2025);

there is no trade in excisable goods.

For other cases, the standard rate of 18% will apply.

The document provides for simplification for small sellers: provided that there are no more than three sales per year for a total amount of up to 2 thousand euros, the use of a current account is allowed. Income from the sale of goods up to 36,336 hryvnias per year remains untaxed.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the new rules are aimed at developing the digital economy, improving tax culture, and ensuring international transparency in accordance with EU and OECD standards.

Next, the draft law must be considered by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

