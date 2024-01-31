Frauds worth UAH 2 million: the ex-head of the Kharkiv detention center and six of his accomplices are "shine" for eight years behind bars

The ex-head and his six subordinates of a Kharkiv temporary detention center face up to 8 years in prison for embezzling more than UAH 2 million in public funds. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Specialists found that the head of one of Kharkiv's temporary detention centers entered into an agreement with six subordinates, allowing them to receive salaries without actually performing work. In return for this illegal agreement, the subordinates had to give half of their salaries to the head.

This fraud lasted for two years, during which the "employees" were officially on the payroll but did not actually perform their duties. The defendants were engaged in their personal affairs without going to work. One of them even worked as a taxi driver.

The money that was unjustifiably paid was sent to the accounts of the ex-boss's wife or given to him personally in cash. The total amount of such transactions is over UAH 2 million.

All those involved in the scheme have now been dismissed.

Add

The indictment has already been sent to court, where the former chief and his accomplices face imprisonment for up to 8 years under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of property by abuse of office and entering false information into official documents by an official.