The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine

On November 11–12, a mini-plenary session of the European Parliament took place in Brussels, during which lawmakers considered strengthening sanctions against Russia, protecting Ukrainian children, developing the defense industry, cybersecurity, and financing civil protection. One of the main outcomes was the adoption of a resolution on Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to the Russian Federation or remain in occupied territories.

What other decisions did MEPs adopt, and what do they mean for Ukraine? UNN reports.

Two days of decisions in Brussels: what they showed

On November 11–12, 2026, the European Parliament held another mini-plenary session in Brussels. The agenda included issues of international security, economic development, human rights protection, digital technologies, and the future financing of the European Union.

The first day was devoted mainly to parliamentary debates. In particular, MEPs discussed the situation of Ukrainian children forcibly taken away by Russia, the European Commission's work program for 2027, reforming civil protection, and countering cyber threats. Fifteen items were scheduled for a vote on November 12. They included a resolution on Ukrainian children, initiatives in the field of defense technologies, investment protection, and the use of artificial intelligence.

For Ukraine, the key issues were Russia's international responsibility, further sanctions pressure, and strengthening European security.

Deportation of Ukrainian children: European Parliament backs tough assessment of Russia's actions

One of the most important outcomes of the session was the adoption on November 12 of a resolution on Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia or are living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 536 MEPs, while 8 voted against and 37 abstained.

As reported by Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, who was on a working visit to the European Parliament, the adopted resolution provides for a fundamentally broader approach to protecting Ukrainian children. In particular, it focuses not only on deported minors but also on approximately 1.6 million Ukrainian children who, according to estimates cited during the discussion, remain under Russian occupation.

The European Parliament stated that Russia's actions regarding Ukrainian children meet the legal definition of genocide and called on EU states to officially recognize them as such. The resolution demands that Russia immediately and unconditionally return the deported children, provide information about their whereabouts, and ensure access for international humanitarian organizations.

It also specifically addresses ending the forced Russification, militarization, illegal adoption, and change of citizenship of Ukrainian children.

MEPs also emphasized that the return of minors cannot be a subject of political bargaining, an exchange for prisoners of war, or a condition for territorial concessions during peace negotiations. In addition, the document calls for expanding sanctions against individuals, organizations, and companies involved in the deportation and re-education of children.

New sanctions against Russia: EU seeks ways to cut off war financing

Another important issue was strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia in response to its continued attacks against Ukraine. On November 12, MEPs discussed the need to cut off sources of financing for Russian aggression. The discussion concerned further possibilities for economically restricting the Russian Federation and reducing the resources that could be used to wage war.

In particular, the European Parliament called for considering restrictions against the Russian corporations "Gazprom" and "Rosneft," as well as affiliated subsidiaries involved. The calls were linked to data from Yale University researchers regarding the financing of or provision of transportation and re-education for children.

For Ukraine, further expansion of sanctions could mean additional restrictions on Russian financial and economic entities. However, the practical impact will depend on the specific content of future decisions, their implementation, and the possibilities for circumventing the restrictions.

European Defence: Support for Military Technologies and Defence Companies

The development of the defence industry was also included on the session agenda. On 12 November, a report dedicated to supporting new entrants to the defence market and the transition from technological prototypes to serial production was put to a vote.

European lawmakers are considering ways to involve small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and innovative companies in strengthening the EU’s defence capabilities. The problem is that even promising defence developments often face difficulties when moving to large-scale production. These include access to financing, government contracts, production capacity and complex procurement procedures.

For Ukraine, this area is of practical interest. During the full-scale war, Ukrainian manufacturers have accumulated experience in the rapid development and improvement of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other defence technologies. Expanding cooperation with European partners could potentially contribute to joint production, attract investment and bring Ukrainian developments to the European market.

Billions of Euros for Civil Protection: How the EU Is Preparing for New Threats

During the session, the European Parliament also backed its position on reforming the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for 2028–2034. This is a system that helps European countries respond to natural disasters, emergencies, large-scale fires, floods and other crises. The European Commission proposed allocating €10.675 billion for the relevant measures. At the same time, the European Parliament called for increasing funding to €12.42 billion.

The parliamentary proposal provides for the allocation of resources across three areas: 40% for civil protection, 40% for preparedness for health emergencies and 20% as a reserve for unforeseen needs. Other proposed innovations include strengthening early-warning systems, assessing the vulnerability of territories, building up stocks of essential materials and improving cooperation between civilian and military structures during crises.

Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence: How Europe Is Strengthening Protection

On 11 November, MEPs discussed the European Union’s resilience to cyberattacks, hybrid threats and disruptions to critical infrastructure. The focus was on protecting digital systems, strategic supply chains and the services on which citizens’ daily lives depend.

The discussion was prompted, among other things, by cyberattacks on connected equipment in European retail networks, which demonstrated the vulnerability of modern infrastructure.

Separately, on 12 November, the European Parliament considered the use of artificial intelligence in European institutions. The relevant committee proposed strengthening democratic oversight of the use of AI, ensuring transparency in algorithmic decisions and preserving human responsibility for decision-making.

Other proposals include additional protection against deepfakes, algorithmic discrimination and the use of technologies to manipulate public opinion.

For official Kyiv, this discussion is significant because of the ongoing efforts to counter Russian cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and information interference. In addition, the development of European AI regulation will shape standards with which Ukraine will have to align its own digital rules as part of the European integration process.

Economy and Investment: What Changes Did MEPs Discuss?

The economic part of the session focused on protecting private investors, increasing the transparency of financial products and the future priorities of the European Union.

In particular, on 12 November, two legislative documents aimed at improving the rules for retail investment were included on the voting agenda. The initiatives provide for clearer information for citizens about investment risks, potential returns, fees and other costs. The aim of the proposed changes is to help investors make informed financial decisions and reduce the risk of consumers being misled.

In addition, on November 11, MEPs discussed the European Commission’s work program for 2027. Its priorities included boosting the competitiveness of the economy, developing innovation, strengthening defense, protecting democracy, and preparing the EU’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034.

What else took place in Brussels on November 11–12

Apart from issues directly related to Ukraine, MEPs adopted a number of organizational decisions.

In particular, on November 12, Luxembourg representative Tilly Metz from the Greens/European Free Alliance political group was elected as the new Vice-President of the European Parliament. In the first round, she received 423 votes, while her opponent, Rada Laykova, was supported by 114 MEPs.

The European Parliament also approved changes allowing female MEPs to transfer their voting rights to colleagues during the period before and after childbirth. The relevant provisions were supported by 578 MEPs, while 25 voted against and four abstained.

Other agenda items included the implementation of the European Plan to Beat Cancer, support for the agri-food sector, the activities of the European Chemicals Agency, and financial cooperation with Greenland.

On November 11, MEPs also discussed media freedom and the independence of public broadcasters in the Czech Republic.

What the mini-plenary session’s results mean for Ukraine

The European Parliament’s decisions and discussions may affect Ukraine in several areas.

First and foremost, these are the political and legal dimensions. The adopted resolution on Ukrainian children heightens international attention to the forced deportation, Russification, and militarization of minors. At the same time, it provides additional grounds for political pressure on russia and calls for expanding international investigations.

The second area is sanctions policy. Further restricting russia’s financial capabilities remains one of the instruments of European support for Ukraine. However, the actual effect will depend on which specific sanctions EU states approve and how effectively their implementation is ensured.

The third area is defense and technological cooperation. The development of Europe’s defense industry could create additional opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers, particularly in the fields of unmanned systems, military technologies, and joint production projects.

The fourth area concerns the state’s resilience to crises. Strengthening European mechanisms for civil protection, cybersecurity, and emergency response could potentially expand opportunities for international cooperation, especially amid russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

At the same time, it should be emphasized that most of these initiatives do not provide for the immediate allocation of additional funds to Ukraine or the automatic introduction of new rules. Their practical outcome will depend on further decisions by EU institutions.

Let us recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on EU member states and the G7 to immediately approve a proposal to use frozen russian assets. This is intended to serve as the basis for a substantial grant and loan to Ukraine, with repayment dependent on future reparations from russia.