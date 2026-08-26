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The EU will seek a solution to cover Ukraine's Ministry of Defense budget shortfall of $27 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The EU is discussing assistance for Ukraine to cover a $27 billion defense budget shortfall. No decision has been made yet.

The EU will seek a solution to cover Ukraine's Ministry of Defense budget shortfall of $27 billion

The European Union is seeking ways to cover the $27 billion budget shortfall of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said this to one of the television channels, reports UNN.

Details

I think you have been able to count on the support of the European Union since the first day of the full-scale invasion

 - the EU Ambassador to Ukraine emphasized.

According to her, the EU will continue discussing ways to help Ukraine finance its defense.

We have supported Ukraine, so we will look for solutions. It is always difficult when you are told news you did not expect, but we will now discuss and look for a solution to help. This is 23.5 billion euros, which, as you said, is the $27 billion mentioned yesterday. We will look for a solution. I cannot tell you what that solution will be

- Katarina Mathernova said.

We would like to remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war had become more expensive, and that Ukraine lacked the resources for defense and active operations. It is necessary not to yield to russia over the next four months.

Alla Kiosak

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