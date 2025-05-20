The EU has imposed sanctions against 28 individuals for human rights violations in Russia

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5882 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 15287 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 44071 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 26736 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 59743 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 45399 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156452 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93419 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155496 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110082 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 73326 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 56035 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92339 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 8558 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 16158 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 16219 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 44003 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 59705 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156428 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137267 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92394 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 73079 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 70172 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 153990 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 156535 views
The EU has imposed sanctions against 28 individuals for human rights violations in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

The European Union has imposed sanctions against 28 Russian citizens involved in human rights violations, repression against the opposition, and undermining the rule of law. Judges, prosecutors, and investigators are among those sanctioned.

The EU has imposed sanctions against 28 individuals for human rights violations in Russia

The European Union today added another 28 Russian citizens to the sanctions list for serious human rights violations, repression against the opposition and undermining the rule of law. The relevant decision was adopted by the EU Council, the press service of the Consortium reports, UNN writes.

Details 

Today, the Council imposed restrictive measures on 28 individuals responsible for serious human rights violations, repression of the democratic opposition, and activities that seriously undermine the rule of law in Russia.

- the press release reads.

In particular, it is reported that representatives of the Russian judicial system were included in the new lists: judges, prosecutors, representatives of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation and regional courts, as well as employees of the Investigative Committee involved in fabricating cases against various activists.

Many of them are directly involved in the persecution of the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny, supporting the verdict against him and his brother, as well as organizing politically motivated lawsuits against Navalny's lawyers and the technical director of the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel.

Others were involved in the conviction of activists Oleksiy Horinov, Igor Baryshnikov and Olga Smirnova, as well as bloggers Ioann Kurmojarov and Serhiy Drugov, who disseminated information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine and anti-war messages.

Their trials were characterized by arbitrariness and injustice and were used as a tool to intimidate other dissenting citizens of Russia.

- the press release states.

Those designated today are subject to asset freezes, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. Individuals are also subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territory.

- the statement reads.

Let us remind you

On May 20, the European Council decided to impose additional restrictive measures on three Russian entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons during hostilities in Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
European Union
Ukraine
YouTube
