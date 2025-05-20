The EU has imposed sanctions against 28 individuals for human rights violations in Russia

The European Union today added another 28 Russian citizens to the sanctions list for serious human rights violations, repression against the opposition and undermining the rule of law. The relevant decision was adopted by the EU Council, the press service of the Consortium reports, UNN writes.

Today, the Council imposed restrictive measures on 28 individuals responsible for serious human rights violations, repression of the democratic opposition, and activities that seriously undermine the rule of law in Russia. - the press release reads.

In particular, it is reported that representatives of the Russian judicial system were included in the new lists: judges, prosecutors, representatives of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation and regional courts, as well as employees of the Investigative Committee involved in fabricating cases against various activists.

Many of them are directly involved in the persecution of the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny, supporting the verdict against him and his brother, as well as organizing politically motivated lawsuits against Navalny's lawyers and the technical director of the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel.

Others were involved in the conviction of activists Oleksiy Horinov, Igor Baryshnikov and Olga Smirnova, as well as bloggers Ioann Kurmojarov and Serhiy Drugov, who disseminated information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine and anti-war messages.

Their trials were characterized by arbitrariness and injustice and were used as a tool to intimidate other dissenting citizens of Russia. - the press release states.

Those designated today are subject to asset freezes, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. Individuals are also subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territory. - the statement reads.

On May 20, the European Council decided to impose additional restrictive measures on three Russian entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons during hostilities in Ukraine.