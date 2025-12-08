The EU Council approved the EDIP program with a budget of 1.5 billion euros, of which 300 million will go to the Ukrainian defense industry

The Council of the European Union has officially adopted the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), a key instrument aimed at strengthening the EU's defence readiness, which provides for grants totaling 1.5 billion euros, 300 million of which are specifically allocated to support Ukraine's defence industry. This was reported on the European Council's website, writes UNN.

Details

The adoption of EDIP indicates the completion of the legislative procedure for the EU's renewed commitment to strengthening its defence readiness.

The European Council emphasizes that the program's goal is to increase the competitiveness of the European industrial base of defence technologies and ensure the timely supply of defence products.

Special support for Ukraine

Of the program's total budget of 1.5 billion euros for the period 2025–2027, 300 million euros are allocated to the unique Ukraine Support Instrument. This instrument aims to:

Modernize and support Ukraine's defence industry.

Promote its integration into the broader European defence industry system.

The program also provides for financing joint procurement activities, increasing production capacities for critical products, and joint industrial projects between EU member states.

To protect the EU's defence industry, the regulation sets limits: components originating from outside the EU and associated countries (as well as from Ukraine for the Ukraine Support Instrument) must not exceed 35% of the total value of the components of the final product.

The regulation will be signed on December 17, 2025, and will enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

