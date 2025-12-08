The EU Council approved the EDIP program with a budget of 1.5 billion euros, of which 300 million will go to the Ukrainian defense industry

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 496 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 6700 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15055 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16469 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 13630 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 21538 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12248 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12578 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12422 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10297 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.6m/s
84%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to sevenPhotoVideoDecember 8, 05:14 AM • 8130 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 15248 views
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 3746 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 16811 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"09:29 AM • 13076 views
Publications
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15027 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16446 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 21524 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 28882 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 71068 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
London
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 28882 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 52483 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 62767 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 63587 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 77685 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Hill
Pantsir missile system

The EU Council approved the EDIP program with a budget of 1.5 billion euros, of which 300 million will go to the Ukrainian defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The EU Council officially adopted the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) with a budget of 1.5 billion euros. Of this amount, 300 million euros have been allocated to support the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. The program aims to strengthen the EU's defense readiness and modernize the Ukrainian defense industry.

The EU Council approved the EDIP program with a budget of 1.5 billion euros, of which 300 million will go to the Ukrainian defense industry

The Council of the European Union has officially adopted the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), a key instrument aimed at strengthening the EU's defence readiness, which provides for grants totaling 1.5 billion euros, 300 million of which are specifically allocated to support Ukraine's defence industry. This was reported on the European Council's website, writes UNN.

Details

The adoption of EDIP indicates the completion of the legislative procedure for the EU's renewed commitment to strengthening its defence readiness. 

The European Council emphasizes that the program's goal is to increase the competitiveness of the European industrial base of defence technologies and ensure the timely supply of defence products.

Special support for Ukraine

Of the program's total budget of 1.5 billion euros for the period 2025–2027, 300 million euros are allocated to the unique Ukraine Support Instrument. This instrument aims to:

  • Modernize and support Ukraine's defence industry.
    • Promote its integration into the broader European defence industry system.

      The program also provides for financing joint procurement activities, increasing production capacities for critical products, and joint industrial projects between EU member states.

      Financial and military support for Ukraine from the West has significantly decreased - Media19.10.25, 03:21 • 23560 views

      To protect the EU's defence industry, the regulation sets limits: components originating from outside the EU and associated countries (as well as from Ukraine for the Ukraine Support Instrument) must not exceed 35% of the total value of the components of the final product.

      The regulation will be signed on December 17, 2025, and will enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

      EU agrees on €1.5 billion EDIP defense program with support for Ukraine: what it entails17.10.25, 09:14 • 4127 views

      Stepan Haftko

      EconomyPolitics
      War in Ukraine
      European Union
      Ukraine