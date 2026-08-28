The EU allocates €2 million in humanitarian aid to Nepal after devastating floods

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
12:36 PM • 8760 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
12:21 PM • 12680 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
11:37 AM • 12870 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:21 AM • 14697 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
09:56 AM • 23624 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 25015 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
08:33 AM • 19029 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 28, 07:43 AM • 21637 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
August 28, 07:30 AM • 27436 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
August 28, 06:20 AM • 27559 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.6m/s
36%
753mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 28 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 28, 04:00 AM • 15057 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 48761 views
General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposesAugust 28, 07:36 AM • 15528 views
Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv again07:57 AM • 20864 views
"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speaker11:14 AM • 6282 views
Publications
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhoto12:59 PM • 2902 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory12:21 PM • 12691 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third09:56 AM • 23629 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 25020 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
August 28, 06:20 AM • 53103 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shtilerman
John Ratcliffe
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
Kyiv Oblast
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 48787 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 83873 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 81579 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 120972 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 103971 views
Actual
Heating
BM-27 Uragan
BM-30 Smerch
Tu-95
Facebook

The EU allocates €2 million in humanitarian aid to Nepal after devastating floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The EU will provide Nepal with €2 million for food, medical supplies, water and sanitation. Copernicus is mapping the affected areas.

The EU allocates €2 million in humanitarian aid to Nepal after devastating floods

The European Union has allocated €2 million in humanitarian aid to support affected communities in Nepal, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

The funding will go toward meeting the country's urgent needs for food, healthcare, clean water and sanitation, the statement said.

EU-funded partners are providing support on the ground, while the bloc has also activated its Copernicus satellite service to map the affected area.

This came after the United Kingdom and the United States announced that they would provide Nepal with £5 million and $500,000 in aid, respectively.

The number of flood victims on the Nepal–China border has already exceeded 50028.08.26, 15:12 • 1304 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nepal
European Union
Great Britain
United States