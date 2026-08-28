The EU allocates €2 million in humanitarian aid to Nepal after devastating floods
Kyiv • UNN
The EU will provide Nepal with €2 million for food, medical supplies, water and sanitation. Copernicus is mapping the affected areas.
The European Union has allocated €2 million in humanitarian aid to support affected communities in Nepal, UNN reports, citing Sky News.
Details
The funding will go toward meeting the country's urgent needs for food, healthcare, clean water and sanitation, the statement said.
EU-funded partners are providing support on the ground, while the bloc has also activated its Copernicus satellite service to map the affected area.
This came after the United Kingdom and the United States announced that they would provide Nepal with £5 million and $500,000 in aid, respectively.
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