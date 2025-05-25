The enemy struck Kharkiv with UAVs three times: there was an arrival, a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 25, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones. City authorities reported a series of explosions in the city and a fire at the site of one of the hits.
On the night of May 25, the Russian army attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones. City authorities reported a series of strikes on the city and a fire at the site of one of the hits. This is reported by the Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov, передає УНН.
Details
On Sunday, May 25, at 01:37, Ihor Terekhov wrote about an explosion in Kharkiv in his Telegram channel.
At 01:43, he reported a second explosion in the city.
Third strike by enemy UAV on the city
"There is information about a fire at the site of one of the hits," he added.
