The enemy struck Kharkiv with UAVs three times: there was an arrival, a fire broke out

On the night of May 25, the Russian army attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones. City authorities reported a series of strikes on the city and a fire at the site of one of the hits. This is reported by the Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov, передає УНН.

Details

On Sunday, May 25, at 01:37, Ihor Terekhov wrote about an explosion in Kharkiv in his Telegram channel.

At 01:43, he reported a second explosion in the city.

Third strike by enemy UAV on the city - Terekhov wrote at 01:44.

"There is information about a fire at the site of one of the hits," he added.

