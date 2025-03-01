The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. Rescuers and medics arrived at the scene.
Russian invaders attacked a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
The enemy hit a residential high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out. Rescuers and medics arrived at the scene,
Currently, doctors have no appeals from those injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
An ambulance crew is on duty at the site of the hit.
The day before, the head of the region said there was threat of drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia region.
Recall
On February 28, a high-rise building was damaged and a fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of attack by a Shahed kamikaze drone. An 82-year-old woman was injured, and 43 people, including four children, were evacuated.