The enemy shelled Ochakiv and Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery at night

Last night, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv and Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Last night, on January 19, at 01:30, the enemy fired artillery shells at the town of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Kim also said that in the evening, on January 18, at 23:18, and tonight, at 00:07, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

In addition, in the morning, on January 18, a settlement of the Kutsurubska community was attacked by FPV drones.

Also yesterday, on January 18, at 10:11 a.m., hostile shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. In both cases, there were no casualties.

