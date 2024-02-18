The enemy shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery at night

On the night of February 18, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery. Nikopol and Myrovska communities were hit. There were no casualties. This was reported on Sunday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

The eerie sounds of war were heard again in the Nikopol region. In the middle of the night, the Russians fired twice at the area with heavy artillery. Nikopol and the community of Myrovka were hit. People were not affected. And this is the main thing - Lysak wrote on social media.

He also noted that the damage caused by the enemy's strikes is currently being investigated.

In other territories of the region, there was no shelling and no "arrivals," Lysak said.

