The enemy shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery at night

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101107 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111420 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157708 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254012 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174909 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166020 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227859 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43061 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25397 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30449 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36465 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33794 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227859 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225962 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101107 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77942 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113611 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114476 views
The enemy shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32891 views

The Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery at night, damaging Nikopol and the Myrovska community.

On the night of February 18, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery. Nikopol and Myrovska communities were hit. There were no casualties. This was reported on Sunday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN

The eerie sounds of war were heard again in the Nikopol region.  In the middle of the night, the Russians fired twice at the area with heavy artillery. Nikopol and the community of Myrovka were hit. People were not affected. And this is the main thing

- Lysak wrote on social media.

He also noted that the damage caused by the enemy's strikes is currently being investigated. 

In other territories of the region, there was no shelling and no "arrivals," Lysak said.

Russia's attack on Kupyansk: another victim is pulled out of the rubble18.02.24, 10:19 • 33087 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

