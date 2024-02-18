Russia's attack on Kupyansk: another victim is pulled out of the rubble

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the body of a man was removed from the rubble after a Russian attack on February 17. Thus, the number of victims of the enemy attack increased to two, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

Rescuers unblocked the corpse of a man from the rubble. As of now, the death toll has risen to two - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In addition, five people were wounded as a result of an enemy strike.

On February 17, from 13:00 to 13:40, the city of Kupyansk was shelled by the enemy. The occupants destroyed and partially damaged several private and apartment buildings. Business buildings were also damaged. Previously, the enemy attacked the city with KAB-500 and KAB-250 aircraft bombs.