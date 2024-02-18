Russians killed two more residents of Donetsk region and wounded two others in 24 hours, a man is still being searched for under the rubble in Sloviansk

The Russian army fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region yesterday. In particular, in the evening, the enemy attacked the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Two civilians were killed and two others were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the State Emergency Service.

In total, Russians fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 37 people evacuated from the front line, including 5 children - wrote Filashkin on social media.

According to him, 2 people were killed and 2 wounded in the enemy attack in Kramatorsk; 2 houses were destroyed and 23 more damaged. A school was damaged in Sloviansk. Torske and Zarichne were shelled in the Lyman community.

Volnovakha district. An outbuilding was damaged in Novoukrainka of the Vuhledar community.

Pokrovsk district. In Zhelanne of Ocheretyn community, 2 houses and a cultural institution were damaged. In Kurakhove community, 2 multi-storey buildings in Horishne, 4 private houses in Veselyi Hai were damaged; the private sector of Kurakhove was shelled three times. A school was destroyed in Selidove, and 6 private houses were damaged. A school in Malynivka was destroyed in Hrodivka community.

Bakhmut district. A house was damaged in Siversk. In Soledar community, Razdolivka, Fedorivka and Vasyukivka are under fire.

According to the State Emergency Service, one more victim may be under the rubble in Sloviansk. Rescuers are currently conducting rescue and search operations.