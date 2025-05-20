The enemy maintains high activity in the Pokrovsk direction: report from the General Staff

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 130 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 14990 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17046 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 42019 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 39969 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143834 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 91753 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 154561 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 109870 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 266811 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.7m/s
66%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 23137 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 47559 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 63933 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 44674 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78099 views
Publications

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 14990 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 42019 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143834 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 128728 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 154173 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78240 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 69077 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 66572 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 150760 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 153501 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

The enemy maintains high activity in the Pokrovsk direction: report from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 31 times. Heavy fighting continues in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions.

The enemy maintains high activity in the Pokrovsk direction: report from the General Staff

The hottest areas on the front remain Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Limansky, with about a third of the 91 battles for today on the front taking place in Pokrovsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report at 4 p.m. on May 20, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the day, 91 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the plans of the Russians.

- reported in the General Staff.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as noted, launched artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Serhiivske, Arkhipivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Logy of Chernihiv region; Zarichne, Dmytrivka, Bila Bereza, Ryasne, Rudak, Porozok, Mykolaivka, Turya, Maryine, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Girky of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an aggressor attack towards Stroivka.

In the Lyman direction, 16 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske. Six combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the areas of Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. 31 times today, clashes of varying intensity began near the settlements of Yablunivka, Novooleksandrivka, Malinivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zviryove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. Four battles are still ongoing. Berestok, Zorya, and Myrnohrad were hit by KABs.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor tried 18 times to move forward in the area of the settlements of Vilne Pole, Privilne, Zelene Pole Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele and in the direction of Odradne. Six combat engagements are ongoing. Pidlubne and Tolstoy were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Twice the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky in the Orikhiv direction, and were repulsed.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an attack by the invaders, with a total of eight combat engagements already recorded. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 16 KABs and carried out 139 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In the Kupyansk, Siversk, Gulyaypilsk and Pridneprovsk directions, as indicated, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems20.05.25, 08:03 • 4394 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.11
Bitcoin
$104,435.00
S&P 500
$5,942.39
Tesla
$344.35
Газ TTF
$36.28
Золото
$3,265.29
Ethereum
$2,488.71