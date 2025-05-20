The enemy maintains high activity in the Pokrovsk direction: report from the General Staff

The hottest areas on the front remain Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Limansky, with about a third of the 91 battles for today on the front taking place in Pokrovsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report at 4 p.m. on May 20, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the day, 91 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the plans of the Russians. - reported in the General Staff.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as noted, launched artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Serhiivske, Arkhipivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Logy of Chernihiv region; Zarichne, Dmytrivka, Bila Bereza, Ryasne, Rudak, Porozok, Mykolaivka, Turya, Maryine, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Girky of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an aggressor attack towards Stroivka.

In the Lyman direction, 16 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske. Six combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the areas of Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. 31 times today, clashes of varying intensity began near the settlements of Yablunivka, Novooleksandrivka, Malinivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zviryove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. Four battles are still ongoing. Berestok, Zorya, and Myrnohrad were hit by KABs.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor tried 18 times to move forward in the area of the settlements of Vilne Pole, Privilne, Zelene Pole Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele and in the direction of Odradne. Six combat engagements are ongoing. Pidlubne and Tolstoy were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Twice the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky in the Orikhiv direction, and were repulsed.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an attack by the invaders, with a total of eight combat engagements already recorded. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 16 KABs and carried out 139 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In the Kupyansk, Siversk, Gulyaypilsk and Pridneprovsk directions, as indicated, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems