The enemy launched a combined attack on Sloviansk, hitting houses: a large-scale fire broke out

Yesterday, on September 5, a large-scale fire broke out in the eastern neighborhood of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of an enemy strike. There were no casualties. More than 50 houses and a school were damaged or destroyed. This was reported by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk city military administration, UNN reports.

"Combined enemy attack. Hit to private houses. The fire started. A large-scale fire started due to strong winds. Unfortunately, the fire was not immediately extinguished," said Vadym Lyakh.

There were 20 units of equipment at the site. More than a hundred specialists from the State Emergency Service, the police, and the city military administration were involved. As a result, 59 houses were damaged and destroyed. A school building was also damaged. There were no casualties.

Evacuation from Pokrovsk continues: Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies flights from Donetsk region