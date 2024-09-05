Evacuation from Pokrovsk continues: Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies flights from Donetsk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116976 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194576 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151748 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142489 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112374 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185356 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85101 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81263 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56947 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64007 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 40324 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196424 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185356 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212207 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200434 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148940 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148263 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143375 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159813 views
Evacuation from Pokrovsk continues: Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies flights from Donetsk region

Evacuation from Pokrovsk continues: Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies flights from Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17555 views

Free evacuation flights from the frontline areas of Donetsk region continue daily. Ukrzaliznytsia is changing schedules and boarding points to ensure passenger safety, with today's flight departing from Pavlohrad.

Free evacuation flights from the frontline areas of Donetsk region continue daily. In particular, today's evacuation flight will depart from Pavlohrad. Ukrzaliznytsia is making changes to train schedules for the safety of passengers, boarding locations vary. This is stated in a statement by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, reports UNN.

Free evacuation flights for residents of the frontline areas of Donetsk region continue to operate daily, and together with the Donetsk Military Administration we urge all residents to hurry up and not expose themselves and those who are carrying out the evacuation to greater danger. People are being gathered at designated safe points, and rail boarding locations will now vary to comply with security protocols. In particular, today's evacuation train will depart from Pavlohrad

- , UZ said in a statement.

For safety reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia is reportedly making adjustments to regular train schedules in Donetsk region.

  • The daily scheduled flight from Lviv and Kyiv to Pokrovsk continues to operate until 11.09 inclusive to ensure the transportation of passengers who have already purchased tickets.

At the same time, sales are open until 06.09 inclusive from Lviv and Kyiv and until 07.09 inclusive from Pokrovsk.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, only evacuation flights with appropriate registration will be available until the security situation improves;

  • At the same time, to minimize risks for passengers and train crews, on some days trips will be made in a combined way (train + bus), depending on the operational situation on the ground. 

Suburban flights in the region are also currently running, but decisions on their destination will be made on a daily basis depending on the operational situation, and all announcements will be made on the spot at the departure stations.

Context 

On Thursday, September 5, Vadim Filashkin, the Donetsk RMA, wrote in Telegram that due to the complicated security situation , evacuation trains for residents of Donetsk region will now depart from Pavlohrad instead of Pokrovsk. 

Addendum 

Residents of Pokrovsk and the community can apply for assistance with evacuation and transportation to the trains:

- contact center for evacuation requests: 0800500121; 0730500121 - around the clock;

-Hotline phone: 0800408911;

-Contact Center of the Pokrovska MBA: 0800300101;

-Vostok SOS (evacuation with children, the seriously ill, people with limited mobility, and pets): 0800332614 Monday through Saturday, 08:00-18:00;

-Volunteers of the NGO "Proliska" to accompany seriously ill patients with medical staff: 0932022232 and 0964041034;

-Charitable Foundation "Angels of Salvation" (with medical support and accommodation): 0 800 334 620 or [email protected].

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

