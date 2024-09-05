Evacuation from Pokrovsk continues: Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies flights from Donetsk region

Free evacuation flights from the frontline areas of Donetsk region continue daily. In particular, today's evacuation flight will depart from Pavlohrad. Ukrzaliznytsia is making changes to train schedules for the safety of passengers, boarding locations vary. This is stated in a statement by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, reports UNN.

Free evacuation flights for residents of the frontline areas of Donetsk region continue to operate daily, and together with the Donetsk Military Administration we urge all residents to hurry up and not expose themselves and those who are carrying out the evacuation to greater danger. People are being gathered at designated safe points, and rail boarding locations will now vary to comply with security protocols. In particular, today's evacuation train will depart from Pavlohrad - , UZ said in a statement.

For safety reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia is reportedly making adjustments to regular train schedules in Donetsk region.

The daily scheduled flight from Lviv and Kyiv to Pokrovsk continues to operate until 11.09 inclusive to ensure the transportation of passengers who have already purchased tickets.

At the same time, sales are open until 06.09 inclusive from Lviv and Kyiv and until 07.09 inclusive from Pokrovsk.



According to Ukrzaliznytsia, only evacuation flights with appropriate registration will be available until the security situation improves;

At the same time, to minimize risks for passengers and train crews, on some days trips will be made in a combined way (train + bus), depending on the operational situation on the ground.

Suburban flights in the region are also currently running, but decisions on their destination will be made on a daily basis depending on the operational situation, and all announcements will be made on the spot at the departure stations.

Context

On Thursday, September 5, Vadim Filashkin, the Donetsk RMA, wrote in Telegram that due to the complicated security situation , evacuation trains for residents of Donetsk region will now depart from Pavlohrad instead of Pokrovsk.

Addendum



Residents of Pokrovsk and the community can apply for assistance with evacuation and transportation to the trains:



- contact center for evacuation requests: 0800500121; 0730500121 - around the clock;

-Hotline phone: 0800408911;

-Contact Center of the Pokrovska MBA: 0800300101;

-Vostok SOS (evacuation with children, the seriously ill, people with limited mobility, and pets): 0800332614 Monday through Saturday, 08:00-18:00;

-Volunteers of the NGO "Proliska" to accompany seriously ill patients with medical staff: 0932022232 and 0964041034;

-Charitable Foundation "Angels of Salvation" (with medical support and accommodation): 0 800 334 620 or [email protected].

