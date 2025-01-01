The enemy has launched strike UAVs again: where “chekhovs” are recorded

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79027 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156588 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139533 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176857 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111756 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168497 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104650 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114011 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136592 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135989 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 69710 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104727 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106933 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156608 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168509 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196028 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185119 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135989 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144646 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153212 views
The enemy has launched strike UAVs again: where “chekhovs” are recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25500 views

The Air Force reports that the enemy has launched attack UAVs in the direction of Ukraine. Drones have been spotted in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions, and there is a threat to Dnipropetrovs'k region.

On the evening of January 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy had again fired "chekheds" at Ukraine, UNN reports.

Update on the movement of enemy attack UAVs:

UAV on the border of Kharkiv and Poltava regions, heading northwest;

UAV in the south of Kharkiv region, heading southwest;

UAVs in the north, west and center of Sumy region, heading southwest.

Dnipropetrovs'k region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.

Military demonstrates work on enemy drones on the night of January 101.01.25, 14:31 • 22871 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

