The enemy has launched strike UAVs again: where “chekhovs” are recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force reports that the enemy has launched attack UAVs in the direction of Ukraine. Drones have been spotted in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions, and there is a threat to Dnipropetrovs'k region.
On the evening of January 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy had again fired "chekheds" at Ukraine, UNN reports.
Update on the movement of enemy attack UAVs:
UAV on the border of Kharkiv and Poltava regions, heading northwest;
UAV in the south of Kharkiv region, heading southwest;
UAVs in the north, west and center of Sumy region, heading southwest.
Dnipropetrovs'k region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.
