The enemy has launched strike UAVs again: where “chekhovs” are recorded

On the evening of January 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy had again fired "chekheds" at Ukraine, UNN reports.

Update on the movement of enemy attack UAVs:

UAV on the border of Kharkiv and Poltava regions, heading northwest;

UAV in the south of Kharkiv region, heading southwest;

UAVs in the north, west and center of Sumy region, heading southwest.

Dnipropetrovs'k region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.

Military demonstrates work on enemy drones on the night of January 1