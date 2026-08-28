The enemy attacked Sumy, reportedly using a multiple-launch rocket system: seven injured people are in hospital

The enemy struck the territory of Sumy, preliminarily with a multiple rocket launcher; seven injured people have been hospitalized. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to Hryhorov, warehouses and vehicles were damaged in the Zarichnyi district of the city.

Seven injured people have currently been hospitalized, one of them in serious condition. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. The rescue operation is ongoing, he added.

According to the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the full consequences of the enemy attack are being уточнені.

Occupiers struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: there were hits and three people were injured