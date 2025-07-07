The enemy attacked Sumy region again: 74-year-old woman sustained multiple injuries

In the Sumy region, Russian troops launched another attack on the Khotyn community, injuring one person, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Khotyn community again. As a result of the shelling, a 74-year-old woman was injured. The elderly resident sustained multiple injuries. - Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, the woman was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving all necessary medical care.

"Such strikes are further evidence that the enemy targets the civilian population. Evacuation continues from territories constantly under enemy fire. I ask all residents of the border area not to neglect their own safety and decide to evacuate to safer areas," Hryhorov emphasized.

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, over the past day, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, there are dead and wounded civilians: in the Khotyn community, 1 person was wounded due to an FPV drone strike (1 explosion); in the Sumy community (Bytytskyi старостинський округ), one civilian was wounded due to FPV drone strikes. Due to UAV strikes, 2 people died, 1 person was wounded.

During the day, from the morning of July 6 to the morning of July 7, 2025, Russian troops carried out almost 90 shellings of 38 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs: almost 30 VOGs dropped from UAVs; almost 20 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

In the Sumy community (Bytytskyi старостинський округ), a civilian infrastructure object and 23 private houses (5 of them destroyed) were damaged; in the Vorozhba community, a civilian infrastructure object was damaged.

