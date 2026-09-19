The dollar may reach 45.10 hryvnias: what the exchange rate will be at exchange offices this weekend

At Ukrainian exchange offices on September 19–20, the dollar may be sold for a maximum of approximately UAH 45.10, while the euro exchange rate may reach UAH 52.10. The foreign exchange market is heading into the weekend amid high demand for currency and significant interventions by the National Bank, UNN writes.

Details

As of the morning of September 19, the average dollar exchange rate at exchange offices is about UAH 44.75 when buying and UAH 44.86 when selling. Banks buy the US currency at an average of UAH 44.45 and sell it for approximately UAH 44.96.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 44.6648. On the interbank market, the last trading session before the weekend ended at approximately UAH 44.68–44.71 per dollar.

What exchange rate to expect over the weekend

According to analysts’ forecasts, on September 19–20, most exchange offices operated by financial companies and bank branches that will be open over the weekend will set the dollar rate within UAH 44.40–44.70 when buying and UAH 44.80–45.10 when selling.

A wider range is expected for the euro. Exchange offices may buy the European currency for UAH 51.30–51.65 and sell it for UAH 51.70–52.10.

The National Bank continues to have a significant impact on the foreign exchange market. In recent weeks, the regulator has been selling more than $1 billion on the interbank market every week, compensating for the currency supply shortage and curbing sharp fluctuations in the hryvnia.

The NBU raised the key policy rate to 16%: how this will affect hryvnia-denominated assets

At the end of August and the beginning of September, the scale of such operations consistently increased: during some weeks, the NBU sold approximately $1.1–1.33 billion.

The situation on global markets remains an additional risk factor. High oil prices and changes in the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve are intensifying fluctuations in global foreign exchange markets.

Despite this, a sharp jump in the dollar in Ukraine over the weekend is not currently forecast. The upper mark of UAH 45.10 is considered primarily a possible selling price for cash currency at certain exchange offices, rather than a new official or average market exchange rate.

The NBU changed the official exchange rates: the dollar rose, while the euro fell