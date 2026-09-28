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Dollar fell, while the euro rose slightly — what are the rates at banks and exchange offices on September 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.8414, strengthening the hryvnia by 13 kopecks. The euro costs UAH 51.1358.

Dollar fell, while the euro rose slightly — what are the rates at banks and exchange offices on September 28

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.8414 per dollar as of September 28, strengthening the national currency by 13 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 51.1358 per euro as of September 28, weakening the hryvnia by 1 kopeck over the day.

What is the exchange rate at banks and exchange offices

According to data from specialized websites as of Monday morning:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.54 when buying and UAH 45.10 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 50.84 and UAH 51.56, respectively;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.81 when buying and UAH 44.95 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.45 and UAH 51.70, respectively.

      Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion07.09.26, 18:49 • 34570 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine