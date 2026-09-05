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Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck Russian radars, electronic warfare systems, and a MESH-network repeater

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck enemy military targets in Russia’s Bryansk Region, as well as in Luhansk Region. The damage is being assessed.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck Russian radars, electronic warfare systems, and a MESH-network repeater
illustrative photo

On September 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of Russian radar stations, an electronic warfare system, and a MESH-network repeater, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, on September 4, 2026, Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck a number of the enemy's military targets:

  • in Kartushyno, Bryansk region, russia, an enemy radar station was struck;
    • in the same Bryansk region, near Pohar, an electronic warfare system was struck;
      • in Zlynka, Bryansk region, russia – a repeater of the Russian aggressor's MESH networks;
        • in Sokolohirsk, Luhansk region, a repair base of an occupier unit was struck.

          The extent of the damage is being clarified.

          "Operations against the enemy's key military targets continue. To be continued!" the General Staff emphasized.

          "Flash": Ukrainian manufacturers of electronic warfare systems are testing new means against "Shaheds" with MESH radio modems22.07.26, 04:57 • 12574 views

          Julia Shramko

          War in UkraineNews of the World
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          Luhansk Oblast
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Ukraine