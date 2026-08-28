The Defense Forces eliminated another 1,630 occupiers and destroyed more than a thousand pieces of enemy equipment

Ukrainian forces neutralized 1,630 Russian invaders over the past day and significantly weakened the enemy’s logistical base. UNN reports this, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupying forces suffered significant losses in unmanned aerial vehicles and motor vehicles. The Air Force and ground forces shot down 1,657 enemy operational-tactical UAVs. Ukrainian defenders also neutralized 8 cruise missiles and destroyed 493 vehicles, including fuel tankers.

The enemy’s heavy artillery also suffered substantial losses. Over the past day, servicemen destroyed 55 artillery systems, 3 air defense systems, and 2 multiple rocket launchers. In addition, 3 Russian tanks, 2 pieces of special equipment, and 16 ground-based robotic systems were eliminated.

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are estimated at approximately 1,483,780 personnel. During this period, 12,307 tanks, 25,237 armored combat vehicles, 48,749 artillery systems, and 2,067 multiple rocket launchers have been destroyed.

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