The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine blocked freight traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway: exclusive footage of the operation's preparation
Kyiv • UNN
On November 13, an explosion occurred near Sosnovka in Russia's Khabarovsk Krai, blocking freight traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway. As a result of a special operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a freight train derailed, and the railway track was damaged.
A military intelligence operation blocked a key logistics artery of the Kremlin - the Trans-Siberian Railway. The Main Intelligence Directorate released footage of the operation's preparation, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.
Details
As reported by intelligence, on November 13, near the settlement of Sosnovka in the Khabarovsk Krai of the Russian Federation, an explosion occurred, which blocked the movement of goods along the Trans-Siberian Railway - a key railway artery of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, used to supply weapons and ammunition, including those received from the territory of the DPRK.
As a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, a freight train derailed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive footage of the operation's preparation is in the video.
The Kremlin's special services once again demonstrate their inability to ensure effective control even over the most critical infrastructure facilities for the occupiers - summarized the GUR.
