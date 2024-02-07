Czech government discusses first step towards joining eurozone amid disputes in ruling coalition

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101669 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128356 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129613 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169166 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275314 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177800 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167001 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244075 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101353 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83841 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80488 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92887 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275314 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244075 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229294 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240653 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1282 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103592 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103743 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120053 views
Czech government discusses first step towards joining eurozone amid disputes in ruling coalition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29174 views

By October 2024, the Czech government will request the opinion of the National Economic Council on the feasibility of joining the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) as a prerequisite for the introduction of the euro.

The Government of the Czech Republic will request the opinion of the NERV (National Economic Council under the Government) to assess the feasibility of the Czech Republic's accession to the ERM II mechanism by October 2024. Denik N writes about this with reference to the statement of Prime Minister Fiala, UNN reports.

Details

The Czech government will evaluate the benefits of joining the ERM II exchange rate mechanism, a currency corridor in which countries seeking to join the eurozone must spend two years. This was agreed upon by the leaders of the ruling parties late on Tuesday. In addition, the Czech government promised to continue discussing this issue based on the analysis of the NERV advisory body, but only in the fall of 2024.

The government will decide on further actions based on these analyzes and the economic results of 2024,

- Fiala said on social media platform X.

Addendum

The introduction of the euro is a controversial issue for the largest party in the ruling coalition, Petr Fiala's center-right Civic Democrats, which is lukewarm on the introduction of the euro and has an openly anti-euro wing. The government does not plan to set a date for the introduction of the euro before the elections in late 2025.

For reference

Joining the European Exchange Rate Mechanism ERM II is an important precondition for the introduction of the euro and is also known as the "waiting room" for membership in the euro area and banking union. The rules of the mechanism were agreed upon in December 1996 at a meeting of the European Council in Dublin, Ireland, and it became operational on January 1, 1999, simultaneously with the creation of the euro area.

Image

Countries seeking to adopt the euro must maintain the exchange rate of their national currency against the euro within a permitted range of fluctuations from a set average value for two years before adopting the single European currency. It is allowed to deviate from it by no more than 15 percent in either direction, and central parity cannot devalue (i.e., the national currency can depreciate against the euro, but it can also appreciate) during this two-year period.

The countries that adopted the euro from the very beginning - Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Spain - were not affected by ERM II, but they were subject to a similar rule before the creation of the single currency.

 To date, nine national currencies have passed through ERM II and been replaced by the euro, the last of which was the Croatian kuna. Croatia will switch to the euro in January 2023.

Recall

The Czech Republic called on the allies to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU due to the low level of shell production in Europe to meet Ukraine's needs.

In 2023, natural gas consumption in the Czech Republic dropped to its lowest level in 30 years.

Earlier , UNN reported that the European Commission recommends reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared to 1990 levelsin order to achieve the goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
austriaAustria
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
irelandIreland
liuksemburhLuxembourg
franceFrance
belgiumBelgium
czech-republicCzech Republic
croatiaCroatia
italyItaly
spainSpain
europeEurope
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
portugalPortugal
ukraineUkraine

