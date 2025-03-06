The culture of donations in the company: the experience of Favbet and Favbet Foundation

Today, charity as a component of corporate culture is no longer just a trendy fad, but a real necessity. Companies that consistently implement a culture of donations not only benefit society but also significantly strengthen their team. They create an atmosphere of trust within the team and increase employee engagement in corporate life. Thus, the culture of donations works for the good of all: society receives the necessary support, and business gains a cohesive and motivated team.

How to develop a corporate culture of donations and make it part of the company's business DNA? The company Favbet and its charitable foundation, Favbet Foundation, shared their experience.

Charity as a component of corporate identity

Alina Lyulchuk, internal communications manager at Favbet, explains that the culture of donations is a powerful tool that allows employees to feel that their work has a broader meaning than just achieving business goals. When a company systematically supports social initiatives, it creates a special atmosphere where employees feel their connection to something greater. This atmosphere increases staff motivation and strengthens team spirit, ultimately contributing to the formation of a culture of mutual support.

According to Alina, at Favbet, donations are perceived not just as "charity from the company," but as a joint effort that involves the employees themselves. For example, over the past few years, on the company's birthday, the Favbet team collectively raises funds for drones for the Ukrainian military. Subsequently, these drones are sent to the front lines with the support of the Favbet Foundation. This year, the Favbet team also joined a long-term project of the Favbet Foundation to support Ukrainian orphanages: employees fulfilled the wishes of over 150 children by purchasing New Year's gifts from their wish lists.

"Each such initiative not only helps those in need but also further unites the team, increases employee loyalty, and fosters long-term mutual support within the company," adds Alina.

Why businesses should implement a culture of donations

Corporate social responsibility strengthens the internal community of the company, improves the moral climate within the team, and helps attract new talents. Job seekers are increasingly paying attention to the values of potential employers. Alina Lyulchuk notes that having a systematic charitable activity in business can be the decisive argument that sways a candidate in its favor when choosing a workplace.

Thus, systematic charity becomes a kind of bridge between business and society. It enhances the company's reputation and helps attract new talented specialists and partners. Philanthropy in business is essentially an investment in human capital, where every employee feels their connection to a larger common mission. In other words, by supporting others, business simultaneously invests in its own development and prosperity.

How to integrate charity into corporate DNA

Alina Lyulchuk advises starting with small steps but approaching it seriously. "It is important not just to conduct a one-time charity event but to make helping others an integral part of corporate culture," she emphasizes. It is worth identifying several key areas or initiatives that align with the company's values and gradually developing them.

Another important piece of advice is to actively involve the company's leadership in charitable activities. Leadership should set an example: their personal participation and support for initiatives inspire the team to achieve new accomplishments. Alina adds that charity should be a collective effort: management must be involved in every stage of this process.

At Favbet, they emphasize the need for transparency. The team should regularly report on the funds raised and share real stories of changes that have occurred thanks to the collective efforts of employees.

Overall, Alina is convinced that developing a culture of donations should be organic, in line with the company's own values. If the business and its leaders consciously strive to help society, then the company's employees are more likely to engage actively in charity.

The main thing is to have a sufficient number of corporate social responsibility projects and to communicate about them to the team in a timely manner. By following these recommendations, the company will gradually make charity a part of its own DNA — an integral element of its corporate culture.

Favbet Foundation: A corporate fund with a large-scale mission

The Favbet Foundation began its activities in 2020 as a continuation of the company's social initiatives in the fields of education, healthcare, and sports. Over time, the foundation significantly expanded and transformed into a large independent structure, and since 2022, it has included a separate military hub that addresses the needs of the Ukrainian military.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with the assistance of the Favbet Foundation and the company itself, over 500 units of automotive and special equipment, 2500 drones of various modifications, and 2000 units of protective gear and other critically needed items have been provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces. To date, the total amount of assistance to the army involving the company and the foundation has exceeded 500 million UAH.

It is also worth noting the collaboration with the fundraising platform UNITED24. Over the past three years, the foundation and the company Favbet have supported most of its leading projects: from purchasing pickup trucks for the "Army of Drones" initiative to acquiring drones within two phases of the "Unity" operation.

However, the activities of the Favbet Foundation are not limited to supporting the army. The foundation continues to develop children's sports, organize educational programs, and other humanitarian initiatives: in particular, it launches free IT courses and sports sections for children, as well as assists internally displaced persons.

In addition, over the past three years, with the foundation's assistance, more than 500 tons of humanitarian cargo have been delivered to Ukraine from European charitable organizations. Thus, the foundation not only responds to the urgent challenges of war but also invests in the future of the country — the development of children, education, and support for the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Starting in 2024, the foundation, together with the Patronage Service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine "Krevni," will implement the "Re:start" project — a comprehensive rehabilitation program for wounded servicemen.

"The activities of the Favbet Foundation are a source of inspiration for the company's employees. Thanks to the work of the foundation, each of them can feel their connection to positive changes and see the value of their own efforts," notes Alina.

The experience of Favbet and the Favbet Foundation convincingly demonstrates that the culture of donations in a company can not only bring real benefits to society but also inspire and unite its own team, becoming a mutually beneficial strategy for modern business and society.