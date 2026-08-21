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The court postponed the hearing on selecting a preventive measure for Mudra, while the prosecutor is requesting bail of UAH 150 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The SAPO prosecutor is asking that Iryna Mudra be assigned bail of UAH 150 million. The court announced a recess until August 24 to allow the defense to familiarize itself with the\r\nmaterials.

The court postponed the hearing on selecting a preventive measure for Mudra, while the prosecutor is requesting bail of UAH 150 million

The judge partially granted the motion filed by the defense of former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra and announced a recess until August 24. In turn, the SAPO prosecutor filed a motion to impose a preventive measure on Mudra in the form of bail of UAH 150 million, UNN reports.

Details

The judge partially granted the defense motion—the hearing will be adjourned until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24.

During this time, Iryna Mudra’s defense will have the opportunity to review the case materials.

In turn, the SAPO prosecutor requested that Mudra be remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 150 million.

Additional information

As reported by NABU and SAPO, a criminal organization was exposed that operated under the leadership of current and former Members of Parliament of Ukraine, with the involvement of senior officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals.

SAPO stated that, according to the investigation, the purpose of creating and operating the aforementioned criminal organization was to seize real estate and other assets of legal entities by means of unauthorized interference in the operation of information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, forgery of court decisions and documents confirming ownership rights, and other means.

The day before, the prosecutor in the court hearing of another person involved in the case stated that, according to the investigation, Iryna Mudra, who was then Deputy Head of the Office of the President, was involved in the case.

Mudra was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the OP.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra