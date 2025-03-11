The court limited Poroshenko's time to familiarize himself with the "coal case"
Kyiv • UNN
The Pechersk court set a deadline of April 15, 2025, for former president Poroshenko to familiarize himself with the materials of the treason case. The case concerns the supply of coal from occupied territories worth 1.5 billion UAH.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has limited the time for familiarization with the case until April 15 for the fifth president of Ukraine, currently a member of parliament, Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of committing treason and aiding terrorist organizations. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR), as conveyed by UNN.
At the request of the DBR, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has limited the time for familiarization with the case for the fifth president of Ukraine, currently a member of parliament, whom the Bureau suspects of committing treason and aiding terrorist organizations. According to the court's ruling, the time for familiarization with the materials of the pre-trial investigation is set until April 15, 2025
The DBR reminds that earlier investigators submitted a request to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to establish a time frame for the current and former members of parliament and top managers in the coal sector, as well as their defenders, to familiarize themselves with the materials of the pre-trial investigation.
The DBR completed the investigation of the criminal proceedings regarding the organization of a criminal scheme for the supply of coal from temporarily occupied territories and aiding the terrorist organizations "LNR" and "DNR" by a group of citizens of Ukraine for a total amount of about 1.5 billion hryvnias back on September 2, 2022. At that time, the materials of the case were handed over for familiarization to the defense side and the suspects. However, the suspects, including the current member of parliament, are abusing their procedural rights and are not appearing for familiarization with the materials of the proceedings
Recall
The State Bureau of Investigations reported that it has appealed to the court regarding the limitation of the time for familiarization with the "coal case," in which the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, is a figure.