The court has begun considering Mudra’s appeal; the judge partially closed the hearing.

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
01:32 PM • 2248 views
The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?
11:04 AM • 10710 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 11023 views
Forgery of medical documents at Odrex: the patient’s widow asks to be admitted to a meeting of the commission of the Odesa Regional State Administration’s Health DepartmentPhoto
10:17 AM • 8740 views
What a high-rise building in Kyiv looks like after the Russian UAV strike on September 1 — photo reportPhoto
10:16 AM • 8692 views
EU is seeking interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s air defense, including beyond the bloc’s borders - Kallas
10:00 AM • 9804 views
Food price increases amid Russian attacks could be "up to 2.5%," while a smaller range of products does not mean a shortage - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 14848 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
08:19 AM • 10746 views
Up to 70% of schools will provide in-person learning, shelters are available in 82%, and in kindergartens in 83% — how the academic year will begin
September 1, 06:19 AM • 11653 views
810 fines issued during one day of "Phantoms'" operation in Kyiv and region
September 1, 04:51 AM • 15655 views
The overnight attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 8 people, including 3 children among the 5 injuredPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+25°
4.3m/s
50%
747mm
Popular news
The day that changed the world – exactly 87 years ago, World War II beganSeptember 1, 04:44 AM • 4404 views
Trump brought Russia back to the G20 meeting, but Europe is opposed – PoliticoSeptember 1, 04:58 AM • 4948 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 22585 views
Algeria prepares death penalty for arson amid wildfires - BloombergSeptember 1, 06:51 AM • 3672 views
Putin refused to meet with the CIA director after his proposal to end the war in UkraineSeptember 1, 07:25 AM • 6304 views
Publications
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work Photo01:43 PM • 940 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 14846 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 22605 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 26473 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 41713 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 17641 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 16268 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 16509 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 37926 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 37791 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Financial Times
Gold

The court has begun considering Mudra’s appeal; the judge partially closed the hearing.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court is considering Iryna Mudra’s appeal in the "Forrest Gump" case. The hearing was partially closed due to the defense’s arguments.

The court has begun considering Mudra’s appeal; the judge partially closed the hearing.
Photo – Andrii Khodkov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court began hearing the appeal filed by the defense of Iryna Mudra, former Deputy Head of the Office of the President, in the "Forrest Gump" case, which concerns the laundering of UAH 150 million deposited as bail for a person involved in the "Midas" case, UNN reports. 

Details 

During the hearing, Mudra’s lawyer Artem Krykun-Trush asked for the hearing to be closed to the press, arguing that "during the HACC hearing, bullying actions were constantly taking place in the courtroom, including by representatives who are present at today’s hearing." 

As a result, the head of the office and I were forced to involve the police. Secondly, defense materials were filmed; there were repeated remarks, and screenshots confirming this. All of this is publicly available, and by enlarging and zooming in on the relevant footage, one can even see what is contained in the defense documents. Given that, in responding to the arguments concerning the substantiation of the suspicion and the risks, details of my client’s private and personal life, her state of health, her mother’s state of health, and matters related to her minor son will be discussed, we asked then, and are asking now, that the court proceedings be closed. Because separating this and closing the hearing each time would simply be inconvenient both for the court and for media representatives 

- Krykun-Trush said.  

Ultimately, the hearing was partially closed to the press. 

Additional information

Mudra’s defense is asking for a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance. The defense maintains that, when determining the amount of bail, the trial court judge failed to properly assess Mudra’s financial situation and did not establish her ability to pay.

We remind you 

Mudra is suspected as part of the NABU "Forrest Gump" case. According to the investigation, the case concerns the laundering of UAH 150 million deposited as bail for a person involved in the "Midas" case.

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Iryna Mudra. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine