The court extended the arrest of MP Shevchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Pechersk Court extended the detention of MP Yevhen Shevchenko until May 1 without the right to bail. The deputy is suspected of treason for spreading pro-Russian narratives and calls for negotiations with the aggressor.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure in the form of detention for MP Yevhen Shevchenko until May 1, who is suspected of treason. This was reported to the journalist by the UNN in the Office of the Prosecutor General.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the court extended the preventive measure for the suspect MP in the form of detention without the possibility of bail until May 1.
Supplement
Ukrainian People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko has been informed of suspicion of treason.
According to the investigation, the elected official systematically disseminated the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews. By spreading specially selected information and employing various forms of manipulation, he voiced distorted facts about Ukraine's foreign and domestic political course, influencing the consciousness and opinions of citizens.
The representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov stated that the people's deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, who called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to start a dialogue with Russia, is not an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate.
On November 7, MP Shevchenko called on the President of Ukraine in his Telegram channel to negotiate with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
In addition, Shevchenko advocated for the return of the MPs suspected of treason to the session hall.
In 2022, Shevchenko provided a certificate from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense as proof that he was indeed serving in intelligence.