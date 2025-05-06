The court extended the 24-hour house arrest of former intelligence officer Chervinsky
Kyiv • UNN
The Pechersk Court of Kyiv left Roman Chervinsky under 24-hour house arrest in the bribery case. The lawyer said that some defense motions were granted.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the round-the-clock house arrest of former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky in the bribery case. This was reported by his lawyer Andriy Yosypov on Facebook, reports UNN.
The motion to extend the preventive measure was granted. Chervinsky continues to be under round-the-clock house arrest
He also reported that the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted a number of motions from the defense, which mainly concerned procedural issues and were aimed at proving violations of the process at the stage of pre-trial investigation.
The court rejected the motions aimed at refuting the charges, the motions concerning the victim, checking his intentions, checking his "cooperation" with the SBU
Addendum
In July 2024, Roman Chervinsky in the bribery case was chosen a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.
The day before, on July 17, former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was released from the Kropyvnytskyi pre-trial detention center. A deposit of 9 million 84 thousand hryvnias was paid for him.