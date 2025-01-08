The Council resumes operation of greenhouse gas emission monitoring systems

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading and as a whole a bill on the mandatory resumption of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, which had been voluntary since the beginning of the war.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 12131.

Details

Law No. 12131 on monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions was adopted. In total, 298. This is part of the Ukraine Facility Plan - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to resume the work of the Unified Register for Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, a public electronic register that ensures the creation, collection, accumulation, storage, accounting, protection, display, processing of information on installations and documents in the field of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as electronic interaction in the field of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions;

The register contains the following documents and information:

application for registration action;

operator's report;

monitoring plan;

monitoring plan with changes;

improvement report;

the decision to conduct an on-site verification;

verification report;

a decision to refuse to accept the operator's report;

on the operator of a facility where one or more activities are carried out that are included in the list of activities whose greenhouse gas emissions are subject to monitoring, reporting and verification;

an installation where one or more activities are carried out that are included in the list of activities whose greenhouse gas emissions are subject to monitoring, reporting and verification;

greenhouse gas emissions (quantitative and qualitative indicators);

information exchange documents for the purpose of coordinating actions and/or work related to monitoring, reporting and verification.

Installations that emit greenhouse gases as a result of activities included in the list of activities approved by the Cabinet of Ministers are subject to registration in the Unified Register automatically - the law says.

In accordance with the transitional provisions, operators who, during the period of martial law, did not register their facilities in the Unified Register for Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions before the law came into force, must take the following measures:

submit an application for state registration of the installation in the Unified Register within 30 calendar days from the date of entry into force of the law;

submit a monitoring plan and an operator's report that is found to be satisfactory based on the results of the verification.

The operator has the right not to submit the operator's report for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 reporting years, but for 2024, the operator has the right to submit the operator's report by the end of the year in which the law comes into force.

If the installation is located in the territory where military operations are being conducted or in the temporarily occupied territory, the operator is obliged to carry out state registration of the installation no later than 90 calendar days from the date of termination of martial law or de-occupation of the territory.

Recall

The concentration of the three main greenhouse gases reached new highs in 2023. Current measures will only reduce emissions by 2.6% by 2030 instead of the required 43%.