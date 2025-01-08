The Council resumes operation of greenhouse gas emission monitoring systems

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149164 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128385 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135934 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134595 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172126 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110839 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164844 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104497 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113970 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131635 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130508 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42734 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100595 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102829 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149164 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164844 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181739 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130508 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131635 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143205 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134801 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151965 views
The Council resumes operation of greenhouse gas emission monitoring systems

The Council resumes operation of greenhouse gas emission monitoring systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18581 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law restoring mandatory monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions. Operators must register in the Unified Register within 30 days after the law comes into force.

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading and as a whole a bill on the mandatory resumption of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, which had been voluntary since the beginning of the war.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 12131.

Details

Law No. 12131 on monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions was adopted. In total, 298. This is part of the Ukraine Facility Plan

- Zheleznyak said. 

According to the draft law, it is planned to resume the work of the Unified Register for Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, a public electronic register that ensures the creation, collection, accumulation, storage, accounting, protection, display, processing of information on installations and documents in the field of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as electronic interaction in the field of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions;

The register contains the following documents and information:

  • application for registration action;
  • operator's report;
  • monitoring plan;
  • monitoring plan with changes;
  • improvement report;
  • the decision to conduct an on-site verification;
  • verification report;
  • a decision to refuse to accept the operator's report;
  • on the operator of a facility where one or more activities are carried out that are included in the list of activities whose greenhouse gas emissions are subject to monitoring, reporting and verification;
  • an installation where one or more activities are carried out that are included in the list of activities whose greenhouse gas emissions are subject to monitoring, reporting and verification;
  • greenhouse gas emissions (quantitative and qualitative indicators);
  • information exchange documents for the purpose of coordinating actions and/or work related to monitoring, reporting and verification.

Installations that emit greenhouse gases as a result of activities included in the list of activities approved by the Cabinet of Ministers are subject to registration in the Unified Register automatically

- the law says. 

In accordance with the transitional provisions, operators who, during the period of martial law, did not register their facilities in the Unified Register for Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions before the law came into force, must take the following measures:

submit an application for state registration of the installation in the Unified Register within 30 calendar days from the date of entry into force of the law;

submit a monitoring plan and an operator's report that is found to be satisfactory based on the results of the verification.

The operator has the right not to submit the operator's report for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 reporting years, but for 2024, the operator has the right to submit the operator's report by the end of the year in which the law comes into force.

If the installation is located in the territory where military operations are being conducted or in the temporarily occupied territory, the operator is obliged to carry out state registration of the installation no later than 90 calendar days from the date of termination of martial law or de-occupation of the territory.

Recall

The concentration of the three main greenhouse gases reached new highs in 2023. Current measures will only reduce emissions by 2.6% by 2030 instead of the required 43%.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

