The Come Home platform has been expanded with a new Telegram bot

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79027 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156588 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139533 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176857 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111756 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168497 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104650 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114011 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136565 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135958 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 69617 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104711 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156578 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176844 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185102 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135960 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144636 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136153 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153200 views
The Come Home platform has been expanded with a new Telegram bot

The Come Home platform has been expanded with a new Telegram bot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29765 views

The Come Home platform has launched a Telegram bot for Ukrainians planning to return to Ukraine. The bot provides information on state support, documents, transportation, housing, and other aspects of repatriation.

The public organization “Come Home” has introduced a new Telegram bot that complements the online platform that helps Ukrainians planning to return to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine writes , reports, and UNN .  

This tool provides useful information on support from both the state and non-governmental organizations. Using the bot, you can get information about:

  • Interacting with government agencies and organizations that provide assistance abroad;
  • We need certificates and documents that may be required upon your return;
  • Procedures for processing documents for entry into Ukraine;
  • Opportunities to choose transportation and services of Ukrzaliznytsia;
  • Assistance from foreign countries to return home;
  • Monetary assistance from the state and registration of IDP status;
  • Support with housing, employment, legal assistance, as well as humanitarian and psychological support;
  • Access to government online services and organizations that can help.

This service was created to facilitate the process of returning Ukrainians from abroad.

Voluntary return of Ukrainians from abroad is one of the key challenges for Ukraine

- , the statement said.

Recall

The newly created Ministry of National Unity is working on a program to return Ukrainians home. 

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

