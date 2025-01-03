The Come Home platform has been expanded with a new Telegram bot

The public organization “Come Home” has introduced a new Telegram bot that complements the online platform that helps Ukrainians planning to return to Ukraine.

This tool provides useful information on support from both the state and non-governmental organizations. Using the bot, you can get information about:

Interacting with government agencies and organizations that provide assistance abroad;

We need certificates and documents that may be required upon your return;

Procedures for processing documents for entry into Ukraine;

Opportunities to choose transportation and services of Ukrzaliznytsia;

Assistance from foreign countries to return home;

Monetary assistance from the state and registration of IDP status;

Support with housing, employment, legal assistance, as well as humanitarian and psychological support;

Access to government online services and organizations that can help.

This service was created to facilitate the process of returning Ukrainians from abroad.

The newly created Ministry of National Unity is working on a program to return Ukrainians home.