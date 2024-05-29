The case against the Odessa military commissar Borisov was transferred to the court

An indictment was sent to the court against the former head of the Odessa regional territorial Center for recruitment and social support on the fact of illegal enrichment. Law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, but the details of the case indicate that we are talking about Yevgeny Borisov. About it with reference to the state Bureau of Investigation writes UNN.

Details

During the investigation, the facts of purchasing expensive cars by family members of the person involved with subsequent movement abroad were established, as well as the facts of purchasing luxury real estate abroad, in general, in the amount of more than 190 million hryvnias.

The difference between the value of the acquired assets and the legal income of the person involved and his family members is more than UAH 140 million. The origin of these funds is not confirmed by any documents. The defendant is charged under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment) - summed up in the state Bureau of Investigation.

The official faces up to ten years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Addition

Yevgeny Borisov was released on bail of UAH 12 million and planned to hide from the investigation abroad. However, employees of the state Bureau of Investigation detained him after leaving the pre-trial detention center and reported a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of property obtained by criminal means on a particularly large scale (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In April, law enforcement officers completed the investigation of criminal proceedings against illegal enrichment the former head of the Odessa regional territorial recruitment and social support center