Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers reduces mandatory standards for the area of pharmacies

The Cabinet of Ministers reduces mandatory standards for the area of pharmacies

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the mandatory space requirements for pharmacies in villages and towns. The minimum area for rural pharmacies will now be 18 square meters, and for pharmacy outlets - 10 square meters.

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the mandatory standards for the area of pharmacies located in villages and towns, which, according to government officials, should improve access to medicines by increasing the number of pharmacies and pharmacy outlets. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Amendments have been made to the licensing conditions for conducting business activities for the production of medicines, wholesale and retail trade in medicines, import of medicines (except for active pharmaceutical ingredients), in order to improve access to medicines for the rural population by increasing the number of pharmacies and pharmacy outlets in villages and improving patient access to medicines and medical devices," Melnychuk said.

He noted that the total minimum area for pharmacies located in villages should be at least 30 square meters, and the area of the sales area should be at least 11 square meters (currently, the area of the sales area should be at least 13.5 square meters).

Also, for pharmacies located in villages - at least 18 square meters with a sales area of at least 6 square meters, and a zone for storing medicines and a service area. Currently, for such pharmacies, it is established that the storage space for medicines should be at least 3.6 square meters; the room for staff should be at least 2.4 square meters

At the same time, for pharmacies located in villages, the area of the pharmacy cannot be less than 10 square meters.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the Affordable Medicines program, which, in particular, provides for the possibility to purchase medicines with the funds of the winter eSupport, and expands the list of medicines that can be purchased under the program.

