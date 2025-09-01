The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of grounds for obtaining the status of children affected by war: MP announced the details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to amend Resolution No. 268 of April 5, 2017, "On Approval of the Procedure for Granting the Status of a Child Affected by Hostilities and Armed Conflicts." This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Details

As the politician noted, the changes to the resolution provide for an expansion of the list of grounds for obtaining the status. This includes:

injury, concussion, mutilation;

physical, sexual or psychological violence;

kidnapping, illegal detention, being in captivity;

deportation or forced displacement;

involvement in military formations;

death or disappearance of parents (one or both);

deprivation of parental care due to war.

If previously this status was granted only by guardianship authorities at the child's place of residence, after the adoption of the changes, it will also be possible to do so at the place of application or discovery of the child, including by local authorities or self-government.

In addition, if the changes are adopted, the list of documents that can be submitted will be significantly expanded:

medical certificates;

expert opinions;

extracts from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (ERDR);

court decisions;

documents on the death or disappearance of parents;

documents confirming the fact of guardianship;

certificates from social services.

The corresponding application can be submitted through the "Children" system - at the same time, guardianship authorities will automatically receive the necessary data from state registers.

