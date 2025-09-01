The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of grounds for obtaining the status of children affected by war: MP announced the details

$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
09:15 AM • 71618 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 54754 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97628 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106794 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 97753 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 81463 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35139 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24778 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55222 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 22485 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97593 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106764 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 97726 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 81432 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of grounds for obtaining the status of children affected by war: MP announced the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The government plans to amend the resolution regarding the status of children affected by military actions. The changes will expand the list of grounds for obtaining the status and simplify the procedure for submitting documents.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of grounds for obtaining the status of children affected by war: MP announced the details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to amend Resolution No. 268 of April 5, 2017, "On Approval of the Procedure for Granting the Status of a Child Affected by Hostilities and Armed Conflicts." This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Details

As the politician noted, the changes to the resolution provide for an expansion of the list of grounds for obtaining the status. This includes:

  • injury, concussion, mutilation;
    • physical, sexual or psychological violence;
      • kidnapping, illegal detention, being in captivity;
        • deportation or forced displacement;
          • involvement in military formations;
            • death or disappearance of parents (one or both);
              • deprivation of parental care due to war.

                If previously this status was granted only by guardianship authorities at the child's place of residence, after the adoption of the changes, it will also be possible to do so at the place of application or discovery of the child, including by local authorities or self-government.

                In addition, if the changes are adopted, the list of documents that can be submitted will be significantly expanded:

                • medical certificates;
                  • expert opinions;
                    • extracts from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (ERDR);
                      • court decisions;
                        • documents on the death or disappearance of parents;
                          • documents confirming the fact of guardianship;
                            • certificates from social services.

                              The corresponding application can be submitted through the "Children" system - at the same time, guardianship authorities will automatically receive the necessary data from state registers.

                              Over 64,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous regions - Ministry of Internal Affairs

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

                              SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
                              Oleksiy Honcharenko