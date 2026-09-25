The Cabinet of Ministers must cover part of the $27 billion deficit for the Defense Forces through domestic sources, Koretskyi says

The government plans to cover part of the $27 billion shortfall for the Defense Forces through domestic sources by reallocating funds within existing programs. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

I held a meeting with the Ministry of Defense on covering the additional $27 billion defense request for this year. Some of these resources are needed already to make advance payments for supplies that are to arrive in the first quarter of 2027. We need to cover part of the amount through domestic sources by reallocating funds within existing programs. This is an assignment for the Ministry of Finance - Koretskyi wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is also counting on support from the EU. According to him, direct talks are being held at the level of defense ministries with NATO countries and other partners regarding covering this need.

At the same time, we need to unlock external financing tied to the fulfillment of agreements with international partners. To do this, specific laws and decisions must be adopted as part of the plan presented by the government. Every day, we work closely with parliament - Koretskyi added.

We remind you

Ukraine must finance drone orders in October-November to ensure their delivery in January-February.