The Cabinet of Ministers has streamlined the rules for duty-free shops in Ukraine: what has changed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the rules for the operation of duty-free shops. From now on, they can only sell goods to citizens who are leaving Ukraine or to passengers on international flights, and only upon presentation of a passport. This is reported by UNN with reference to CMU Resolution No. 741 of June 25, 2025.

Details

According to the new Rules, duty-free shops must be equipped in accordance with the norms of the Customs Code of Ukraine:

The working hours must be agreed with customs and border guards;

Shops must be sealed during non-working hours and opened in the presence of a customs officer;

Goods must be marked within three days after being placed in duty-free mode;

It is forbidden to sell goods without customs clearance, as well as samples, by pre-order and in installments. It is also forbidden to sell alcohol and tobacco products to persons under the age of 18;

Duty-free shop cash registers must be equipped with video cameras;

All calculations are recorded in a check with the data of the cashier and the buyer;

In case of violations of the law, a description of the goods and the preparation of relevant acts take place in the presence of customs officers.

Recall

