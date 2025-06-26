$41.660.13
Publications
Exclusives
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
The Cabinet of Ministers has streamlined the rules for duty-free shops in Ukraine: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 1332 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules for the sale of goods in duty-free shops, allowing sales only to those leaving the country and passengers on international flights with a passport. The changes also include requirements for product labeling, age restrictions, and video recording at cash registers.

The Cabinet of Ministers has streamlined the rules for duty-free shops in Ukraine: what has changed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the rules for the operation of duty-free shops. From now on, they can only sell goods to citizens who are leaving Ukraine or to passengers on international flights, and only upon presentation of a passport. This is reported by UNN with reference to CMU Resolution No. 741 of June 25, 2025.

Details

According to the new Rules, duty-free shops must be equipped in accordance with the norms of the Customs Code of Ukraine:

  • The working hours must be agreed with customs and border guards;
    • Shops must be sealed during non-working hours and opened in the presence of a customs officer;
      • Goods must be marked within three days after being placed in duty-free mode;
        • It is forbidden to sell goods without customs clearance, as well as samples, by pre-order and in installments. It is also forbidden to sell alcohol and tobacco products to persons under the age of 18;
          • Duty-free shop cash registers must be equipped with video cameras;
            • All calculations are recorded in a check with the data of the cashier and the buyer;
              • In case of violations of the law, a description of the goods and the preparation of relevant acts take place in the presence of customs officers.

                Recall

                Earlier, UNN reported that undeclared 110,000 euros and 91,000 US dollars were discovered in the trunk of a car on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                Society
                Ukraine
                Poland
                Tesla
