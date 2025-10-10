The Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Pulse" platform for business communication with the government

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the "Pulse" platform as a state service for communication between the government and business. Currently, the platform has recorded 270,000 reviews and 25,000 comments from entrepreneurs, said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that enshrines the "Pulse" platform as a state service for communication between entrepreneurs and the authorities. What began as a feedback initiative has become part of the state policy "Made in Ukraine" - Svyrydenko stated.

The head of the government added that the "Pulse" platform already has 270,000 reviews and 25,000 business comments, and the platform operates in the taxpayer's personal account and in six regions.

We also plan to launch electronic business petitions to state bodies and a public dashboard on "Pulse" - added the Prime Minister.

Addition

The State Tax Service reported that changes to legislation have come into force in Ukraine, simplifying the conditions for exemption from paying a single social contribution for individual entrepreneurs and other self-employed citizens. From now on, for those for whom the SSC has already been paid by the employer, it is not necessary to have a primary place of employment to take advantage of the benefit.