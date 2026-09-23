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The British Royal Air Force is creating its first space squadron to protect satellites from attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The UK's new space squadron will counter threats in orbit and protect critical satellites. It will be equipped with electronic warfare capabilities.

The British Royal Air Force is creating its first space squadron to protect satellites from attacks

The Royal Air Force is creating the first specialized unit to counter hostile threats in space and protect British satellites. The new squadron will use, among other things, electronic warfare capabilities to suppress, degrade and disrupt hostile activity. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the new No. III Space Effects Squadron will be the first unit in the United Kingdom tasked with disrupting, degrading and preventing hostile threats in space.

The squadron will protect critical satellites that provide navigation for British ships, mobile phone connectivity and missile attack warnings

- the statement said.

The new squadron will bring together specialists from all branches of the armed forces to counter hostile activity in orbit and protect satellites.

The squadron will use, among other things, electronic warfare technologies. It will carry out both offensive and defensive missions and will gradually expand as new capabilities emerge.

Previously, the British RAF had two specialized space units. No. I Space Operations Squadron is responsible for space operations, while No. II Space Warning Squadron is responsible for monitoring and warning of threats in space. The new squadron is intended to directly counter such threats.

The UK government also plans to invest £880 million by 2030 in space intelligence, surveillance and control capabilities in space.

The United States has deployed its own space weapon in orbit for the first time15.09.26, 02:17 • 11570 views

Olga Rozgon

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