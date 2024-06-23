The body of a man was pulled out of a pond in the Dnipro District of Kiev

In Kiev, rescue divers pulled the body of a man from a pond in the Dnipro district. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, reports UNN.

Details

In the city of Kiev yesterday, June 22, at 19:14, the operational coordination center of the state emergency service of Ukraine received a message about a tragic event in the Dnipro district. Rescue divers responded to a call to find a human body in a pond.

At the scene, at a distance of 15 m from the shore and at a depth of 2 meters, divers found the body of a man. They successfully pulled him out of the water with the help of special equipment and brought him to the shore. The body was handed over to the 103 service for further action.

According to the state emergency service, three rescuers and one piece of equipment went to the scene. Law enforcement agencies have already launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of this tragic case.

It's already the 35th: the body of a drowned man was found in the Tisa River on the border