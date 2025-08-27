The Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter, for which Czech volunteers raised funds, has been handed over to Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, August 26, by the Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (Gift for Putin) on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

On their X social media page, Czech activists published photos of the Black Hawk in Ukraine and thanked more than 20,000 people who contributed to fundraising for the helicopter.

"Today (August 26), the Czech Republic became the first country in the world whose citizens donated a helicopter to Ukraine. Slovaks also helped. It was an honor for us," the post reads.

Activists also reported that the helicopter is already in Ukraine.

