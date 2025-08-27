The Black Hawk helicopter, for which Czechs raised funds, is already in Ukraine (photo)

$41.430.15
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM
August 26, 04:15 PM • 68286 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM
August 26, 02:13 PM • 46251 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
August 26, 12:42 PM
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 107916 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM
August 26, 10:16 AM • 136300 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
August 26, 11:32 AM
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134413 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
August 26, 11:23 AM
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55242 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152200 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63117 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
August 25, 03:56 PM
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56472 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Orban "threatened" Zelenskyy over his statements regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline
August 26, 12:31 PM
Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North Carolina
August 26, 01:00 PM
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
August 26, 01:17 PM
In Ternopil region, large-scale embezzlement of budget funds was exposed: 19 people received suspicions
August 26, 01:53 PM
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
August 26, 02:05 PM
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 34691 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 37893 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 107917 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134413 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 166649 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
05:52 PM
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
August 26, 01:17 PM
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
August 26, 10:03 AM
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
August 26, 06:39 AM
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
August 25, 02:33 PM
The Black Hawk helicopter, for which Czechs raised funds, is already in Ukraine (photo)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Czech volunteers from the Darek pro Putina initiative handed over a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter to Ukraine. More than 20,000 people contributed to fundraising for it.

The Black Hawk helicopter, for which Czechs raised funds, is already in Ukraine (photo)

The Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter, for which Czech volunteers raised funds, has been handed over to Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, August 26, by the Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (Gift for Putin) on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

On their X social media page, Czech activists published photos of the Black Hawk in Ukraine and thanked more than 20,000 people who contributed to fundraising for the helicopter.

"Today (August 26), the Czech Republic became the first country in the world whose citizens donated a helicopter to Ukraine. Slovaks also helped. It was an honor for us," the post reads.

Activists also reported that the helicopter is already in Ukraine.

Recall

18 combat units were reinforced with 20 UAV complexes and 2 additional aircraft for them, purchased as part of the "MEGACoffee donates to "wings" project, which WOG implemented jointly with the Dignitas Charitable Foundation.

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
X Corp.
charity
volunteering
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle