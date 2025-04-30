The beginning of May will bring up to +24 degrees to Ukraine - weather forecaster

In early May, moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +15 to +24 degrees. Light rain is forecast in the western and northern regions. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The beginning of May in Ukraine will be moderately warm. On Thursday, the air temperature will be +15...+20 degrees, in the southern part and in the eastern regions it will be even warmer, during the day +20...+24 degrees," Didenko wrote on social networks.

Rain is likely in the west, north, and also in the evening in Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions due to the passage of an atmospheric front. No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of Ukraine.

The north-westerly wind in most regions will be gusty, sometimes strong.

In Kyiv, May will begin with fresh but comfortable air, with +16...+18 degrees expected during the day. There is a chance of light rain, but it may also be limited to denser cloud cover. The wind in the capital is expected to be gusty tomorrow, which may lower the comfort temperature by a couple of degrees - a scarf or hood will not be superfluous, the weather forecaster noted.

