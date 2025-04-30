$41.560.18
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

The beginning of May will bring up to +24 degrees to Ukraine - weather forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

In early May, moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +15 to +24 degrees Celsius. Light rain is predicted in the western and northern regions.

The beginning of May will bring up to +24 degrees to Ukraine - weather forecaster

In early May, moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +15 to +24 degrees. Light rain is forecast in the western and northern regions. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The beginning of May in Ukraine will be moderately warm. On Thursday, the air temperature will be +15...+20 degrees, in the southern part and in the eastern regions it will be even warmer, during the day +20...+24 degrees," Didenko wrote on social networks.

Rain is likely in the west, north, and also in the evening in Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions due to the passage of an atmospheric front. No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of Ukraine.

The north-westerly wind in most regions will be gusty, sometimes strong.

In Kyiv, May will begin with fresh but comfortable air, with +16...+18 degrees expected during the day. There is a chance of light rain, but it may also be limited to denser cloud cover. The wind in the capital is expected to be gusty tomorrow, which may lower the comfort temperature by a couple of degrees - a scarf or hood will not be superfluous, the weather forecaster noted.

Variable cloudiness and warming: what will please Ukrainians with the weather on the last day of April30.04.25, 06:47 • 2820 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
