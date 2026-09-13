The baby who lost his mother in an enemy strike on the capital celebrated his first birthday

PHOTO: IM_OKSANABG/THREADS

Nazarчик, whose parents came under Russian shelling in Kyiv in September 2025, celebrated his first birthday, UNN writes, citing the capital’s Perinatal Center, where the baby was born.

On September 7, 2025, an enemy Shahed struck a building, and both of Nazarчик’s parents — Vadym and Tetiana — were injured.

Tetiana was 34 weeks pregnant. As a result of the enemy strike, she sustained blast trauma, burns to nearly the entire surface of her body, burns to her respiratory tract, and was in a state of shock.

Doctors decided to perform an emergency cesarean section. That was how Nazarчик came into the world.

Unfortunately, several weeks later, the baby’s mother died from the injuries she had sustained, while the infant himself remained in extremely serious condition.

Hanna Antoniuk, Deputy Medical Director of the Municipal Non-Profit Enterprise "Perinatal Center of Kyiv," said: "This is a child who was born under conditions of severe stress. The mother suffered burns, and the child, given his condition, was not ready to be born."

For a month and a half, the infant remained in intensive care on a ventilator. Nazarчик underwent four brain surgeries, and a shunt system was implanted.

It was only in November that he was transferred to a regular ward, and in December 2025 he was discharged.

The boy was taken in by his aunt Oksana, his father’s sister, who lives in Ivano-Frankivsk with her husband and son.

"So small, yet so strong. What he has achieved over this year is simply incredible. Thank you for being with us, Nazarчик. There is only light ahead," the boy’s aunt wrote.