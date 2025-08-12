Azov Corps stated that it had took a designated defense line in the Pokrovsk direction

The 1st National Guard Corps "Azov" announced that it took a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction, and that "the corps' units have planned and taken measures to block enemy forces in the designated area," writes UNN.

A few days ago, the 1st NGU Corps "Azov" took a designated defense line in the Pokrovsk direction - reported Azov.

As stated in the announcement, "the situation remains complex and dynamic." "The enemy, trying to advance in the direction, suffers significant losses in manpower and equipment," the statement said.

The corps' units have planned and taken measures to block enemy forces in the designated area. The results will be announced later - emphasized Azov.

Recall

On the evening of August 11, the Joint Forces Group reported operational information on the situation in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

"The enemy, constantly changing tactics and methods of troop deployment, uses its numerical superiority and, while suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. The infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves for their destruction, is not 'taking control of the territory.' A misunderstanding of this has repeatedly led to errors in analyzing the situation and in public discussions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," the group emphasized.

