Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a major attack by the occupiers with infantry and equipment on May 15: video

Kyiv • UNN

 924 views

Russian troops suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment, trying to break through the defense. Ukrainian defenders acted in a coordinated manner, using artillery, drones and aviation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a major attack by the occupiers with infantry and equipment on May 15: video

Russian occupiers carried out a large attack on Thursday, May 15, involving a large number of infantry and equipment - it ended unsuccessfully. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers used a large number of infantry, armored vehicles, as well as motorcycles and ATVs. However, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were ready for this: the Russians stumbled upon minefields, mines, suffered losses from artillery fire and were destroyed by drone and air strikes.

A video has appeared online showing the actions of the units of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko. And they acted in a coordinated and professional manner, the General Staff noted.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of May 16, 61 combat clashes have taken place, a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction.

Also, UNN, citing the General Staff, reported that the Russians lost at least 1,100 more soldiers on the front line over the past day.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
