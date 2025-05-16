The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a major attack by the occupiers with infantry and equipment on May 15: video

Russian occupiers carried out a large attack on Thursday, May 15, involving a large number of infantry and equipment - it ended unsuccessfully. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers used a large number of infantry, armored vehicles, as well as motorcycles and ATVs. However, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were ready for this: the Russians stumbled upon minefields, mines, suffered losses from artillery fire and were destroyed by drone and air strikes.

A video has appeared online showing the actions of the units of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko. And they acted in a coordinated and professional manner, the General Staff noted.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of May 16, 61 combat clashes have taken place, a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction.

Also, UNN, citing the General Staff, reported that the Russians lost at least 1,100 more soldiers on the front line over the past day.