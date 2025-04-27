The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of artillery systems
In a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1030 Russians, 8 tanks, 42 artillery systems, and 1 MLRS. Total enemy losses since 02/24/22 have reached 948,640 people.
Over the past day, the Defense Forces managed to eliminate at least 1,030 Russian servicemen on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In addition, the defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 42 artillery systems and 1 MLRS of the enemy. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.04.25 approximately amounted to:
- personnel ‒ 948640 (+1030) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10719 (+8)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22325 (+5)
- artillery systems ‒ 27007 (+42)
- MLRS ‒ 1373 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1145 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 34011 (+114)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 46187 (+136)
- special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)
On Sunday, April 27, the "Atesh" military movement reported a successful sabotage on the railway near Stanytsia Luhanska. The destruction of the transformer cabinet led to disruption of the logistics of the Russian troops.
