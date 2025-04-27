The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of artillery systems

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 5424 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28870 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 47918 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 34330 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 87022 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55049 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 46814 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50090 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53055 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41589 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+7°
4m/s
52%
757 mm
Popular news

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

April 26, 10:07 PM • 5630 views

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

April 26, 10:29 PM • 8656 views

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

April 26, 11:52 PM • 7972 views

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

01:03 AM • 9790 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

04:02 AM • 11572 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 87022 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 82909 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 112725 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 163610 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 324344 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28870 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 29943 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 66592 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 58438 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 62465 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

In a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1030 Russians, 8 tanks, 42 artillery systems, and 1 MLRS. Total enemy losses since 02/24/22 have reached 948,640 people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of artillery systems

Over the past day, the Defense Forces managed to eliminate at least 1,030 Russian servicemen on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In addition, the defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 42 artillery systems and 1 MLRS of the enemy. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.04.25 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel ‒ 948640 (+1030) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10719 (+8)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22325 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27007 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒ 1373 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1145 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 34011 (+114)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 46187 (+136)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

                              Recall

                              On Sunday, April 27, the "Atesh" military movement reported a successful sabotage on the railway near Stanytsia Luhanska. The destruction of the transformer cabinet led to disruption of the logistics of the Russian troops.

                              Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis27.04.25, 04:01 • 3004 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $66.98
                              Bitcoin
                              $93,925.70
                              S&P 500
                              $5,515.95
                              Tesla
                              $285.47
                              Газ TTF
                              $32.43
                              Золото
                              $3,316.56
                              Ethereum
                              $1,798.71