The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Buk-M1 air defense system and an occupiers' command post near Avdiivka

On the night of March 11, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of attacks on enemy military targets. A Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the area of Bahativka (occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region). This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, the command post of a separate motorized rifle brigade of the enemy was hit in the area of Avdiivka (occupied territory of Donetsk region). According to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the operation to destroy the SAM was carried out in cooperation with the Deep Strike Center.

This complex is designed to destroy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, as well as to cover troop groupings and important objects - noted in the SBS.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi added: The Buk SAM is designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets (cruise missiles, guided bombs, aircraft, helicopters and UAVs) at low and medium altitudes from 30 to 18,000 meters in conditions of intense radar countermeasures.

Ukrainian military also struck ammunition depots and material and technical means of the occupiers. Thus, an ammunition depot was hit in the area of Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region, material and technical means depots near Marianivka and Pryshyb, and a UAV depot in the area of Novozlatopil, Zaporizhzhia region.

But that's not all: strikes were carried out on fuel and lubricants depots in the areas of Berdiansk and Kuznetsovka, an oil depot in Berdiansk (occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), as well as oil depots in the areas of Dzhankoy and Azovske in occupied Crimea.

Recall

On the night of March 10, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of attacks on military targets of the Russian occupiers. Ukrainian attack drones attacked fuel and lubricants depots near Kopteve and Makiivka in the occupied part of Donetsk region, as well as an electronic warfare station in the Donetsk area.